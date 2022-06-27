fbpx
San Diego County Chapter
5th of July - The Morning After Mess!

Join us on the sand and help us restore the shore on the dirtiest beach day of the year! The morning after the 4th of July.

Find a Cleanup and LEarn More

Affordable Beach Camping!

California State Parks and CalParks are asking for community input to create low cost camping at Silver Strand State Beach.

Pick a plan!

We're Hiring!

Surfrider is seeking a Campaign Manager for our Clean Border Water Now campaign. Check out the job description, share, apply! Application deadline extended to June 30, 2022.

CBWN Campaign Manager

Donate Today to Protect San Diego's 72 miles of coastline

Champions of Surf & Sand

We're on a mission to protect San Diego's 72 miles of coastline.

Surfrider Foundation San Diego County is a community of everyday people who passionately protect our playground - the ocean, waves, and beaches - for all to enjoy. We fight for clean water, coastal preservation, ocean protection, beach access and to reduce plastic pollution.

Learn More

San Diego Impact

2500

Members

7

Active Programs

6

Victories in 2020

52

Victories Since 2006

