San Diego County Chapter

New Rapid Tests at San Diego Beaches Focus Attention on Border Sewage Problems
*originally posted by Mara Dias on Surfrider.org. This version provides a few more resources for San Diego locals Since the passage of AB 411 in 1999, county
Join us on the sand and help us restore the shore on the dirtiest beach day of the year! The morning after the 4th of July.Find a Cleanup and LEarn More
California State Parks and CalParks are asking for community input to create low cost camping at Silver Strand State Beach.Pick a plan!
Surfrider is seeking a Campaign Manager for our Clean Border Water Now campaign. Check out the job description, share, apply! Application deadline extended to June 30, 2022.CBWN Campaign Manager
Check the amount
Surfrider Foundation San Diego County is a community of everyday people who passionately protect our playground - the ocean, waves, and beaches - for all to enjoy. We fight for clean water, coastal preservation, ocean protection, beach access and to reduce plastic pollution.
*originally posted by Mara Dias on Surfrider.org. This version provides a few more resources for San Diego locals Since the passage of AB 411 in 1999, county
When we enjoy recklessly, life in and out of the ocean suffers. July 5th is the dirtiest beach day of the year, following 4th of
California State Parks and their nonprofit partner, CalParks, are seeking community input to develop low cost overnight accommodations at Silver Strand State Beach. Surfrider San
Good News to Report The San Diego Surfrider Chapter OFR Rally was a SUCCESS! Thanks to all the hard work and dedication of our OFR
The City of Del Mar is on its way to demonstrating how managed retreat from the coast can be accomplished. Surfrider and the City of
For members of the public looking for ways to comment on the Del Mar Bluff Stabilization Phase 5 hearing at this week’s Coastal Commission meeting,